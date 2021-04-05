The Throwbacks Kept Coming During the Isley Brothers–Earth, Wind & Fire Verzuz

Earth, Wind & Fire, Steve Harvey, and the Isley Brothers at the latest Verzuz. Photo: VERZUZ/Instagram

Verzuz celebrated Easter Sunday with a night of throwbacks, bringing together the soul-, funk-, and rock-pioneering Isley Brothers with the disco and funk icons of Earth, Wind & Fire. Steve Harvey hosted the showdown, bringing a lot of throwback stories of his own about the groups’ hits. And about those hits — the Isleys played six decades of music, from 1959’s “Shout” to 2003’s “Contagious,” while Earth, Wind & Fire not only performed their hits like “September” and “Let’s Groove,” but songs by Deniece Williams and Phil Collins that featured members of the group. The Isleys closed the night by bringing their talents into the 2020s, debuting new song “Friends and Family” featuring fellow Verzuz alum Snoop Dogg. If the Verzuz battle alone didn’t convince you, they’ve still got it.