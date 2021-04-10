January Jones Is Just Out Here Bludgeoning Rattlesnakes

Photo: FilmMagic

Do you love your dog more than January Jones loves her Bernadoodle, Vinny? Prove it. Fight a rattlesnake. On Friday, the Mad Men actress and gold-star pandemic poster alerted her Instagram followers that her dog was home from the hospital after being bitten by what she identified as a “baby rattler” on Wednesday. She posted a photo of her pup on the couch to Instagram Stories, with text reading, “Vinny’s Back home. Tired out but doing well.” Two hours later, the snake fight continued when Jones posted a video of herself in a floppy sunhat in what appears to be her backyard, a croquet mallet above her head, getting ready to smash something in the grass. The text reads, “Right before I was forced to bludgeon yet ANOTHER rattle snake today. I almost cried. I’m sorry snake family, this house is taken.” A child’s voice from off-camera chants “kill it! Kill it!” The Betty Draper energy of chasing a snake out of your yard with a croquet mallet? Beyond.

January Jones in her Instagram stories moments before bludgeoning a snake to protect her dog.