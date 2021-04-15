J.Lo and A-Rod Split, Officially This Time

Photo-Illustration: by Vulture; Photos by Getty Images

J-Rod is officially no more — and this time, the couple themselves confirmed the news. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple told Today in a joint statement. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects.” Rumors that superstar couple Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had broken off their engagement emerged a month ago, when sources told “Page Six” they had split; J.Lo and A-Rod later denied the report, with sources telling TMZ that “things were ‘bad’” on the day the news emerged. At the time, the couple told TMZ they were “working through some things,” which “has nothing to do with a third party,” after further rumors that Rodriguez had been involved with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. (LeCroy denied that they had ever met in person, but said they’d spoken on the phone.) This time, J.Lo and A-Rod offered no further details of their split. “We wish the best for each other and one another’s children,” they added in their statement. “Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

The news comes days after The Athletic reported that Rodriguez would purchase the Minnesota Timberwolves basketball team alongside entrepreneur Marc Lore. Lopez, meanwhile, has been working on the romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel in the Dominican Republic. Rodriguez previously joined her on the island for a few days after their first reported split.

Lopez and Rodriguez began dating in early 2017 and got engaged in March 2019. In January 2021, Lopez told Elle that the couple had postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and “haven’t really talked about it” since. “There’s no rush,” she added. Last year, the couple contemplated buying the New York Mets together — which, needless to say, would’ve been difficult to split under the current circumstances. Now, they’ll only have to split the entire city of New York.