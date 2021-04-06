Photo: Jeopardy!

Despite already being a professional athlete, Aaron Rodgers thinks he can just come in and scoop up yet another childhood dream of ours and host Jeopardy! Luckily, on the first day of the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s two-week stint guest-hosting the game show, one of his contestants brought him back down to earth. Specifically, the earth beneath a particularly devastating football game.

During Monday’s “Final Jeopardy” round, two-day winner Scott Shewfelt clearly realized he wouldn’t be able to best competitor Brandon Deutsch, and instead bet it all on a joke about Green Bay’s controversial decision to go for a field goal despite trailing by eight points during January’s NFC championship game between the Packers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While the Packers made the field goal in question, they never got the ball back, and the game ended with Tampa Bay headed to this year’s Super Bowl. So, instead of an actual answer to the question about daytime TV stars, Shewfelt mischievously wrote, “Who wanted to kick that field goal?”

Laughed Rodgers in response, “That’s a great question. Should be correct, but unfortunately, for this game today, that’s incorrect.” In another video posted by Jeopardy!, featuring the two men chatting behind the scenes, Rodgers tells Shewfelt, “You will always be all-time in my book, my friend. My first show, and that’s what you said at the end. Thank you for that.”

