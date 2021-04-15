Photo: HBO

A wise man once said flaws are the best part, but HBO Max is clearly shooting for a perfect reboot of Sex and the City, and we have to admit, bringing Aidan Shaw back feels like a pretty impeccable move. On Thursday, John Corbett confirmed to Page Six that he will be returning as Carrie Bradshaw’s furniture-maker ex-fiance in HBO Max’s And Just Like That... “I’m going to do the show,” the Rebel actor said, calling his return “very exciting,” though HBO declined to comment on the news.

Keep in mind, we don’t know a ton of official information about the plot of the reboot. We basically just know Kim Cattrall’s Samantha Jones won’t be joining the classic foursome and the series takes place in New York, which, hello, we could have told you. When asked how many episodes he will appear in, Corbett told Page Six, “I think I might be in quite a few,” adding “I like all those people; they’ve been very nice to me.” Quite a few!

Given the reports suggesting Chris Noth won’t return for the reboot (news the actor himself later hinted on social media might not be entirely true), we obviously don’t know the status of Carrie and Big’s marriage. However, if anyone is willing to try and get water out of the same well thrice, it’s Carrie and Aidan. Actually, it would be incongruous if Carrie didn’t make a huge relationship mistake in And Just Like That… If they try to bring back Berger, though, we’re back out.