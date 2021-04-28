John Mayer May Be Joining the Late Night Pantheon

Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Finally, a late night show for fans of Grateful Dead spin-off bands! According to Variety, John Mayer is in talks with ViacomCBS to host a talk show on their streamer, Paramount Plus. Later with John Mayer would ape the format of the long-running British chat show, Later with Jools Holland. The BBC2 show features the host jamming with various musicians, peppering in banter between musical performances. The Mayer version of the show would live primarily on Paramount Plus, but occasionally air on CBS.

John Mayer has long been known as “funny,” popping up in comedy contexts for over a decade. His comedic chops first came to our attention on Chappelle’s Show, and he’s done occasional stand-up performances since 2009. Most recently, Mayer joined folks like Tiffany Haddish and, uh, Louis CK at Chappelle Summer Camp.

Should the CBS deal go through, it wouldn’t be Mayer’s first time hosting a talk show. The singer was one of several inbetweener hosts of The Late Late Show between Craig Ferguson and James Corden. And Mayer was ahead of many celebs, doing an Instagram Live talk show before the pandemic. The “Waiting for the World to Change” songster is also on TikTok — which has been a mixed bag for him, honestly.