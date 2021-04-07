Jon Stewart’s Apple TV+ Show Finally Has a Name

Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

Jon Stewart’s return to television (or should we say, debut on apps that you can play on your television) finally has a title. Today, Apple TV+ announced that The Problem With Jon Stewart would launch on the streaming service sometime in the fall of 2021. Stewart will host the series, which Apple describes as “a multiple-season, one-hour, single-issue series which will explore topics that are currently part of the national conversation and his advocacy work.” So, you see, you’re looking at the problem with Stewart. It’s not that there is a problem with Stewart, though there will probably be some classically self-deprecating jokes about that, so get ready.

The series has already hired Edward R. Murrow award winner Brinda Adhikari as its showrunner and Chelsea Devantez of The Opposition With Jordan Klepper as head writer. They’ve also been making their way through around 2,400 open-call submissions for writers somehow, though they have yet to announce their full writing staff. Probably because their eyes are bleeding from the strain? Another problem!