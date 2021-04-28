Josh Gad and Isla Fisher to Star in Wolf Like Me, a ‘Genre-Bending’ Rom-com

Not Olaf and Anna. Photo: Getty Images

Awooo! Peacock has announced a straight-to-series order of Wolf Like Me, a new six-episode romantic comedy starring Josh Gad and Isla Fisher. A release describes the show as “genre-bending,” whatever that means. Here’s what we do know: It’s set to follow Gary (Gad) and Mary (Fisher), a new couple navigating the baggage they bring to the relationship. Gary is an emotional wreck struggling to take care of his daughter after his wife’s death, while Mary has a secret she can’t bring herself to share with anyone. “The universe brought these two together for a reason, they just need to keep following the signs,” a show description says. Wolf Like Me will be directed by Abe Forsythe, who previously worked with Gad on the zombie comedy Little Monsters. The series will be produced by Made Up Stories, in partnership with Endeavor Content and Stan. “Wolf Like Me is a very meaningful project for me,” Forsythe said in a statement. “The stakes are extremely high but grounded by things we can all relate to. I’m so excited to have Isla and Josh onboard, and I know the audience will be surprised seeing them in a different way as these characters.”