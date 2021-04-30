Literary Editor Resigns After Bathing on Zoom in a Mesh Shirt

Photo: Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

How hard is it to keep your pants on at work? After taking a bath during a Zoom meeting, author Joshua Wolf Shenk has resigned from his positions as the editor-in-chief at Believer magazine and the artistic and executive director of the University of Nevada’s Black Mountain Institute literary center, according to the LA Times. Reportedly wearing a mesh shirt and using a virtual background, he stood up — without grabbing a towel or turning his camera off. Was there no way to reschedule the meeting or the bath? Is it really safe to be using electronics that close to a tub? According to the Times, the mishap happened back in February on a call with about a dozen Believer and BMI employees. At least two witnesses reported the incident to the University of Nevada’s Office of Equal Employment and Title IX, the Times reported, and were informed that the complaints were closed when Shenk left. A literary agent acting as Shenk’s adviser told the Times that Shenk had been soaking in Epsom salts to relieve nerve pain from fibromyalgia. In a farewell email shared with staffers, Shenk reportedly wrote that he had made “a dumb, reckless choice to disregard appropriate setting and attire for a Zoom meeting. I crossed a line that I can’t walk back over. I sorely regret the harm to you — and, by extension, to the people we serve. I’m sorry.” According to the Times, the university has found an acting replacement for Shenk at BMI, while the future direction of Believer is unclear. Just a PSA, though: Winnie the Pooh is the only one who should be rocking the shirt-no-pants look.