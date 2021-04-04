Justin Bieber performs during this year’s Nickelodeon’s Kids Choice Awards in March. Photo: Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

It has only been two weeks since Justin Bieber dropped his sixth studio album, Justice, on March 19, but on Easter, the singer had a special surprise for you, and it took a lot more work than hiding a bunch of hard-boiled eggs around the yard. On Sunday afternoon, Bieber tweeted a link to a new six-song EP entitled Freedom, which, like his recent album, finds the singer ruminating on the spiritual and existential state of his existence, presumably in honor of the holiday. “I’ve had everything in life that people strive for/Just to ask the question, ‘What are we alive for?,’” Bieber sings on “We’re In This Together.”

The album’s tracklist includes “Freedom (with BEAM),” “All She Wrote (feat. Brandon Love & Chandler Moore), “We’re In This Together,” “Where You Go I Follow (feat. Pink Sweats, Chandler Moore & Judah Smith), “Where Do I Fit In (feat. Tori Kelly, Chandler Moore & Judah Smith),” and “Afraid To Say (feat. Lauren Walters).” The devil works hard, but Justin Bieber and his team, they clearly work a lot harder.