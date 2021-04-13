Kelly Clarkson Blazes Through a ‘Gaslighter’ Cover for Kellyoke

Call it The Kelly Clarkson Show: Brought to You by the Chicks. Over the past year, Kelly Clarkson has taken to covering her fellow Texas girls on her talk show; she did a heartfelt “Cowboy Take Me Away” last summer and a rollicking “Sin Wagon” at the top of this year. Now, it’s once again Chicks o’ clock at The Kelly Clarkson Show, and Clarkson is pulling no punches this time, covering the trio’s scorcher of a return, “Gaslighter.” Clarkson brings the heat, going full Chicks flanked by two blonde backup singers. We’re sure it’s just a coincidence the recently single host has chosen a song reportedly inspired by Natalie Maines’s divorce — although if Clarkson were hypothetically targeting this passionate cover at some (allegedly) gaslighting, lying man, we’d sure hate to be him right now. And if not, it’s still a song choice even Simon Cowell would praise.