Kenan and Young Rock Headed Back to NBC For Another Round

Great news for Dwayne Johnson’s (currently) fictional run for the Presidency: NBC has renewed his autobiographical sitcom Young Rock for a second season, according to Variety. Network mate Kenan Thompson’s self-titled sitcom Kenan has also received a second season order. “It has been a true joy to watch Dwayne Johnson & Kenan Thompson on NBC every week and see families connect with their relatable, entertaining and heartwarming stories,” NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s President of Scripted Programming Lisa Katz said Friday. “We’re thrilled to renew both of these shows for another season and can’t wait to see more from Dwayne, Kenan and the incredibly talented casts and producing teams behind each of them.”

Young Rock follows the actor and wrestler’s fictionalized childhood through three increasingly large Rocks, played by Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu, and implies Johnson will land himself in the White House one day. Kenan, meanwhile, stars the Saturday Night Live cast member as a widowed father of two daughters Bridget and Aubrey (Dannah and Dani Lane) in Atlanta, struggling to balance single fatherhood with his job as the host of a morning show. Luckily, he has his brother Gary (Chris Redd) and father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) to help out. And who knows? Keep these shows on long enough, and we might eventually get to see Kenan scoring an invite to President Dwayne Johnson’s inauguration. Why not? It’s 2021! There are no rules when it comes to network television anymore!