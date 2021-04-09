Kevin Smith Gives Us a Movie Playlist (and Some Tears)

“I’m a middle-aged stoner, so I feel everything” is how filmmaker, podcast host, wrangler of the niche audience, and habitual crier Kevin Smith described himself to us, and indeed he did feel everything. We recently caught him in the midst of a promotional tour for the new Movies Anywhere app and ahead of his He-Man anime series, and we decided to capitalize on this opportunity by asking the director to make us a playlist of some of his favorite films. Walking us through the movies he watches for comfort, a good cry, or a nice horny memory about a crush, the conversation at times veered into the emotional, as Smith recounted memories of his father and the existence of the film Cinema Paradiso. Also, for some (most) people, Labyrinth is extremely sexual, and not just because of David Bowie (but also very much because of David Bowie). Now that we know what movies really matter to Smith, all that’s left to do is eagerly await news of Clerks III.