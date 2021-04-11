Kid Cudi’s Floral Dress on SNL Was a Tribute to Kurt Cobain

Photo: NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

On last night’s Saturday Night Live, musical guest Kid Cudi exercised his Comedy Bang! Bang!-era comedy chops in a pre-taped musical sketch with Chris Redd and some other guys. But the highlights of the show were his musical performances, which he used to pay sartorial tribute to the late Kurt Cobain, as well as late SNL cast member Chris Farley. For his first number, a performance of “Tequila Shots,” Cudi wore a t-shirt with Farley on it underneath a fuzzy green cardigan resembling the famous one Cobain wore for Nirvana’s MTV Unplugged New York concert in 1993.

The fashion moment of the night (besides Bowen Yang’s iceberg headpiece of course) came when Cudi wore a floral dress by Off-White for a performance of “Sad People.” Cudi confirmed on Twitter on Sunday that this, too, was an ode to Cobain, and that the dress was designed for him by Virgil Abloh.

Virgil designed the dress for me. I told him I wanted to show love to Kurt w a floral print sundress and this man made a masterpiece. Thank You @virgilabloh ur a fuckin genius!! Love you man we did it!!! — The Chosen One (@KidCudi) April 11, 2021

Cudi also announced that he is doing a collection with Off-White, and “the dress will be included”.

On Cudi and Kanye West’s collaboration Kids See Ghosts in 2019, Cobain was credited as a songwriter and composer for the song “Cudi Montage,” which sampled Cobain’s “Burn the Rain” guitar riff.