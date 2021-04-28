Kodak Black Gets 18 Months Probation in Sexual Assault Trial

Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage

Kodak Black pleaded guilty to first degree assault and battery on April 28, 2021. The rapper, real name Bill K. Kapri, was originally charged with first degree criminal sexual conduct in the state of South Carolina. Kapri was accused of assaulting a high schooler in 2016. “According to prosecutors, he pushed the girl into a wall and onto a bed before assaulting her, allegedly biting her breast and neck,” per TMZ. Kapri was sentenced to a 10 year suspended sentence and 18 months probation, on the conditions that he take full accountability for what happened and undergo counseling. Kodak had previously denied charges, but apologized to the victim in court, saying “I apologize to Miss [victim’s name] and am hopeful we can all move forward. I wish her the best in her life.”

Kodak Black had previously been sentenced to 46 months of prison on a federal weapons charge. Kapri’s sentence was commuted by Trump near the end of his term. Trump also pardoned Lil Wayne for a felony gun-possession charge. The sexual assault case was state level, and thus ineligible for presidential pardon. Under the terms of Kapri’s probation, he cannot use drugs, drink alcohol, or possess guns.