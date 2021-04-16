Barb & Star Made a Deal With Bob Iger

But who will play Cinderella? Photo: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Given their love of giant Floridian resorts, it was only a matter of time before Barb & Star took their double act to the Walt Disney corporation. According to Deadline, Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo, the writers and stars of the recent comedy gem Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar and, before that, Bridesmaids, are now writing a live-action Disney comedy about Cinderella’s stepsisters. The film is described as a “fairy tale musical comedy” (is there a singing part for Jamie Dornan?) that will “follow Anastasia and Drizella Tremaine as they struggle to uphold their family’s legacy” from their early childhood through Cinderella’s marriage and onward. Finally, a Disney-villain-backstory movie that sounds way more fun than Maleficent or whatever teenage-emo-phase thing is going on in Cruella. The film’s in early development, and according to Deadline, it’s not clear whether Wiig and Mumolo will also play the stepsisters — but really, how could they not?