ArcLight Cinema’s Cinerama Dome in Hollywood on March 20, 2020. Photo: Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

There’s a light at the end of the coronavirus pandemic tunnel, illuminated by the continual rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, but sadly there’s still no telling which arts facilities will go dark after more than a year without audiences. On Monday, owners Decurion announced all Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas, which are operated by Pacific, will close permanently, including ArcLight Hollywood’s iconic Cinerama Dome. Deadline reports the chain, which operates over 300 screens in California, has given notice to their theatrical staff.

“After shutting our doors more than a year ago, today we must share the difficult and sad news that Pacific will not be reopening its ArcLight Cinemas and Pacific Theatres locations,” Pacific said in a statement. “This was not the outcome anyone wanted, but despite a huge effort that exhausted all potential options, the company does not have a viable way forward.”

“To all the Pacific and ArcLight employees who have devoted their professional lives to making our theaters the very best places in the world to see movies: we are grateful for your service and your dedication to our customers,” the statement continues. “To our guests and members of the film industry who have made going to the movies such a magical experience over the years: our deepest thanks. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve you.”