Lana Del Rey Announces Another New Album, Blue Bannisters

Photo: WireImage

Lana Del Rey has seemingly revealed the title of her upcoming album, Blue Bannisters, which will drop on July 4, according to her Twitter and Instagram. Lana had previously announced a new record called Rock Candy Sweet, slated for a June 1 release, a day after her seventh studio album, Chemtrails Over the Country Club, dropped. It’s unclear if Rock Candy Sweet was a different working title of Lana’s upcoming album, or if it’s the first single off of Blue Bannisters, or if it’s another album entirely. The singer shared the announcement of Blue Bannisters alongside the same grainy selfie she used for the Rock Candy Sweet announcement, albeit with a different filter. It’s all incoherent and mysterious and thus very much in line with the Del Rey ethos.