Leonardo DiCaprio’s Appian Way Hopes You Want Another Round of Another Round

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Sure, Another Round just won Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Annual Academy Awards yesterday, but Leonardo DiCaprio is already at the bar, ordering another one. According to Deadline, DiCaprio and Jennifer Davisson’s production company Appian Way won the English-language remake rights to director Thomas Vinterberg’s dramedy. The film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Lars Ranthe, and Magnus Millang as four teachers who decide to address their existential crisis the old-fashioned way: by drinking alcohol all day, every day, with extremely mixed results.

Per Deadline, while plenty of interested parties had attempted to order Another Round before, “the difference maker here to Vinterberg was the chance to see DiCaprio in a new role, the vulnerable middle-aged man in existential crisis played by Mads Mikkelsen.” Considering the number of projects Appian Way has developed over the years, we weren’t going to get our hopes up for Leo to star in this one, until we examined his recent slate of roles: Movie star? Astronomer? Member of a sprawling oil-related murder scheme? At this point, “regular middle-aged guy” feels like the most surprising career turn of DiCaprio’s career. We will also happily accept another round of Mads Mikkelsen in the role, and we’re sorry ahead of time about all the White Claw his character is going to have to drink. This is America, after all.