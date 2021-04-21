LeVar Burton Will Fly Twice As High As Jeopardy!’s Next Guest Host

Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images

Take a look, it’s in a blog post. Reading Rainbow and Star Trek legend LeVar Burton is among the final slate of guest hosts for Jeopardy!, following Burton’s heavy campaigning for the gig over the past few months. Jeopardy! confirmed today that joining Burton will be anchor-commentator George Stephanopoulos, broadcaster Robin Roberts, journalist David Faber, and sportscaster Joe Buck, whose slate of episodes will conclude the show’s 37th season. These five hosts will be behind the lectern for an entire week of episodes (or five episodes) each, and as with all previous guest hosts, the show will compensate them by making a donation to their charity of choice. “Thank you to all y’all for your passionate support! I am overjoyed, excited, and eager to be guest-hosting Jeopardy!, and will do my utmost best to live up to your faith you in me,” Burton tweeted when the news became public. “You made a difference! Go ahead and take my word for it, this time.” Troy Barnes must really be thrilled.