Lil Baby Ices Megan Thee Stallion Out for the “On Me” Remix

Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion play with fire (and ice) in the new music video for his “On Me” remix. The rappers are opposites throughout the video: lava and snow, blonde and brunette, tall and … average height for a man! It’s not Lil Baby’s fault she’s Megan Thee Stallion. The 26-year-old tapped Todoroki Tina for the icy-hot remix of his birthday single. “I know bitches gotta be losing money the way keep watching me winning,” Thee Stallion raps. “Told him boy since you keep looking at it / Might as well go ahead and spend it.” Trust us, she’s worth it. Thee Stallion is currently on a break from the internet, presumably to continue processing the fact she’s a three-time Grammy award winner. And yet she’s still giving us music. Earlier this month, she dropped a music video to “Movie,” from her 2020 debut album Good News. Stay blessed and listen to Lil Baby and Megan Thee Stallion’s “On Me” remix above.

