Lil’ Kim Pens Memoir The Queen Bee, Reclaiming Her Title

The Queen Bee. Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Lil’ Kim has written her way back to the throne, no diss tracks necessary. The legendary rapper will reclaim her title with a new memoir, The Queen Bee. Co-written with Kathy Iandoli, the book will be published by Hachette on November 2. “I’m excited to finally get to tell my story after all this time,” she told People. “Many people have thought they knew the story of Lil’ Kim, but they have no idea.” The Brooklyn native came up with the Notorious B.I.G. as the only woman in the rap collective Junior M.A.F.I.A., inspiring a generation of female rappers by selling millions of records. “Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” the press release reads. “However, life at the top hasn’t been easy, either. Lil’ Kim also talks about the hidden moments of her reign: her complicated high-profile relationships, the misogynistic industry she fought to change through sex positivity, the challenging double standards of self-image and beauty in the spotlight, and the momentous act of loyalty that ultimately landed her in prison.” Talk about buzz. The Queen Bee reigns on November 2.