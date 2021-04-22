Rapper Lil Mosey Wanted for Rape Charge After Missing Court Date

Lil Mosey, real name Lathan Echols. Photo: Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Rapper Lil Mosey is wanted in the state of Washington for a rape charge, according to TMZ. The rapper, born Lathan Moses Stanley Echols, reportedly missed a court appearance on April 21, after being charged weeks before. Per the Chronicle, a Washington newspaper, Mosey and another man have each been charged with one count of second-degree rape, related to a January 2020 party where each man allegedly raped the same woman. TMZ reported that the woman told investigators she blacked out at the cabin where the party was held and was bruised on multiple areas of her body after the incident. As a rapper, Mosey was a member of the 2019 XXL Freshman Class; he released two albums in 2019 and peaked at No. 8 on the Hot 100 with “Blueberry Faygo” in July 2020.