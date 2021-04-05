Call Lil Nas X’s ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ a No. 1 Hit

Photo: YouTube

Lil Nas X is on top. The rapper debuted at No. 1 on the Hot 100 with his new single “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” thanks to a stunningly sinful music video and a wave of conservative backlash. (A potent formula — just ask recent No. 1 holder Cardi B.) The song marks Lil Nas X’s second No. 1 hit after a little song called “Old Town Road” sat at No. 1 for 19 weeks in 2019, setting a new record for most weeks at No. 1. “Montero” is Lil Nas’s first No. 1 debut and just his fifth song to chart on the Hot 100. Lil Nas X spent the afternoon celebrating his success on Twitter, writing, “y’all told a 19 year old who had just escaped the lowest point of his life that he would never have a hit again. you told him to stop while he’s ahead. he could’ve gave up. but 4 multi platinum songs and 2 #1’s later, he’s still here.” And in another, more blunt tweet: “SUCK MY DICK! LETS GOOOO!!”

Further down the chart, the Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” became the former No. 1 with the most weeks on the chart, besting LMFAO’s previous record of 68 weeks with “Party Rock Anthem.” Now at 69 weeks on the Hot 100, “Blinding Lights” is currently tied with LeAnne Rimes’s “How Do I Live” for the fourth-highest weeks on the chart of any song. (To break the record — held by Imagine Dragons for “Radioactive,” which spent 87 weeks on the chart — “Blinding Lights” will have to hold on through August.) And with his album SoulFly debuting on top of the Billboard 200, Rod Wave sits just outside the Hot 100’s top ten with recent single “Tombstone,” which jumped 71 spots to No. 11.