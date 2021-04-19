Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

We’ve all been there before, but so few of us were mutuals with Chris Evans while we were there. On Saturday, Lizzo posted a video to TikTok with a warning for her fourteen and a half million followers. “Don’t drink and DM, kids,” the Grammy-winning singer captioned her video. Under audio from TikTok star Tatayanna Mitchell, Lizzo revealed she sent Chris Evans a series of emojis with only one possible meaning. The wind? A female athlete? A basketball? That’s right, Lizzo was clearly shooting her shot. Well, in a follow-up video posted today, Lizzo revealed an important update: Chris Evan actually replied to you.

“The reason I’m upset about this one is because I know I’m not going to be able to marry him,” the singer lip-syncs in the video. “And honestly, it hurts me to the core. Because, damn papa, he a rare breed, no comparing. Like, Chris…” While Lizzo might gasp at her own audacity, Evans’s response to her message hints at the nonstop shot-taking probably going on in his DMs every day. “No shame in a drunk DM,” replied the Knives Out actor, who also followed the singer back on Instagram, with a kissy-face. “God knows I’ve done worse on this app lol.”