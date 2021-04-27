Logan Paul to Fulfill His Dream of Fighting Floyd Mayweather

Photo: Getty Images for Ignite Internat

Logan Paul, the Youtuber-turned-boxer who lost the only professional match he’s ever fought, is set to lose spectacularly to face off against Floyd Mayweather, the five-time world champion and undefeated greatest boxer of his generation, in an exhibition match on June 6 in Miami. The fight, which Sports Illustrated called “comically ill-matched,” was announced on Tuesday on Mayweather’s Instagram. “Logan Paul and I are going to fight at Hard Rock Stadium. Mayweather Promotions, Fanmio and Showtime will team up to give you an epic event,” Mayweather’s caption reads. The match will air live on Showtime pay-per-view and Fanmio. Initially planned for February 20, the fight was postponed due to COVID-19, with Paul stating in a YouTube video, “The fight’s still happening (…) With every day that goes past I get better and he gets older.” Them’s fightin’ words, Paul.