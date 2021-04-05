Loki and Owen Wilson Are Time-Cop Frenemies in New Trailer

Well, we finally know what Owen Wilson is doing in the upcoming Loki show from Disney Plus, and it involves a very bushy mustache. As we learned in the first trailer that dropped on Disney’s Investor Day (see below), Loki will follow its titular character, played by Tom Hiddleston, through a series of time jumps as he’s pursued by Owen Wilson’s character, who works for the Time Variance Authority. Now, there’s a new trailer (above) that shows Wilson and Loki having an almost Pattinson-and-Washington-Jr.-in-Tenet-esque dapper intimate working friendship as they play Good Cop Time Cop to fix all the divergent timeline branches that Loki unwittingly created in Avengers Endgame. Loki says things like “The time keepers have built quite the circus. And I see the clowns are playing their parts to perfection,” and Wilson chuckles warmly, and Loki adjusts Wilson’s tie. Wilson retorts with things like, calling Loki a backstabber: “You’ve literally stabbed people in the back like 50 times.” This looks like the beginning of a beautiful frenemyship. The trailer also gives us a Loki premiere date: June 11 on Disney+.

