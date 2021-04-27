Lorde Fans Can Have an Onion Ring Review, As a Treat

Lorde. Photo: Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

It’s not an album, but we’re eating it up. Crunch connoisseur Lorde has shared another can’t-miss update on her recently revived foodstagram, @onionringsworldwide. “Yoosh lads back with another ring post …” she wrote in her review, “these were from the Hotel Ponsonby establishment, we’re talking PICKLED onion rings which is a first for this reviewer. I totally vibe the concept — used to eat pickled onions out of the jar as a youngster — however I think if you’re gonna go there, go there, and let acidity rather than sweetness dominate.” Clearly, she knows what she’s talking about. And look at the way she weaved in personal experience. Final score? “Absolutely sensational batter, perhaps the best I’ve tried. 4/5 overall ringsperience.”

These are the first rings Lorde has posted about in 2021, after reviving the account last December. “Don’t call it a crumb back …” she captioned a post at the time. We’re thrilled for any form of contact between Lorde, real name Ella Yelich-O’Connor, and the outside world. Last year, the singer-songwriter announced she’s publishing a photo book, Going South, based off of a trip to Antarctica she took in 2019. The title of her highly anticipated Melodrama follow-up is also inspired by the voyage. “The work is so fucking good, my friend,” she told fans in a newsletter last May. “I am truly jazzed for you to hear it.”