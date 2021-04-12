Photo: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images

Hope Zachary Levi is prepared to go up against some Titans of Hollywood, because the pantheon of A-list bad guys in Shazam! Fury of the Gods just doubled. According to Variety, Elementary star Lucy Liu has ascended to the level of goddess, alongside Helen Mirren’s previously-announced Hespera, as the villainous Kalypso. While their respective deities, Variety writes, do “not have an obvious counterpart in DC Comics,” they are the daughters of Atlas in Greek mythology. The Titan is “one of the sources of Shazam!’s powers,” specifically stamina, alongside Solomon, Hercules, Zeus, Achilles, and Mercury. Oh right, it’s an acronym!

Over on humanity’s side of the legendary feud is Zachary Levi, who returns as the franchise’s titular superhero, and Asher Angel, who plays Shazam!’s alter ego Billy Batson. The sequel will be helmed by returning director David F. Sandberg and written by Henry Gayden, with a scheduled release date on June 2, 2023. Personally, we can’t wait to see Lucy Liu back on the big screen and playing a ne’er-do-well. She was hair-raising in Set It Up, and that was just as an impeccably-dressed sports editor.