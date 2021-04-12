Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Welcome Their First Child Together

Dakota’s parents. Photo: Getty Images

Nothing to remind you of your age like two childhood figures having a baby together. Disney Channel alum Brenda Song and boyfriend Macaulay Culkin proudly announced the arrival of their son, Dakota Song Culkin, in Esquire this morning. Their firstborn came into the world on April 5, at 1:10 p.m., in Los Angeles, weighing 6 pounds, 14 ounces. New mom Song is healthy and both parents are “overjoyed.” The baby is named after Culkin’s sister Dakota, who died in 2008. In a March 2020 profile with Esquire, Culkin joked about wanting to have a baby with Song. “We practice a lot,” he said at the time. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’” The couple first met in 2012 while on a movie set in Thailand. Previously, Song was engaged to Miley Cyrus’s brother Trace Cyrus. Culkin dated Mila Kunis for nine years before breaking up in 2011. His younger brother Kieran Culkin, star of HBO’s Succession, welcomed his first child with his wife Jazz Charton in September 2019, a baby girl named Kinsey. Child actors, they do grow up fast!