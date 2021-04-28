Mad Men’s Vincent Kartheiser Joins Titans Season 3 as Scarecrow

Photo: Getty Images

Vincent Kartheiser, known for his work on Angel, The Social Dilemma, and the best Mad Men meme ever, will be joining HBO Max’s Titans next season. Kartheiser is set to play Jonathan Crane, also known as Scarecrow. The Batman villain has previously been portrayed by Cillian Murphy in Batman Begins, Charlie Tahan in Gotham, and The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Rahul Kohli in HBO Max’s Harley Quinn. Created by Bill Finger and Bob Krane in 1941, Jonathan Crane is usually portrayed as a former psychology professor who got a little too interested in the science behind terror. Scarecrow’s main offensive tactic is fear gas. Dude loves the stuff, just gassing folks into hallucinating their worst fears and using his big psychologist brain to exploit said fears. Rather than using his fear toxin for profit, Crane just wants to study his victims.

Titans originated on DC Universe, the former home of Doom Patrol and other DC fare. The show eventually ported over to HBO Max, and a third season was announced in 2019. Scarecrow’s appearance, as well as that of Red Hood and Barbara Gordon, was teased at DC FanDome 2020 (per Deadline). Titans is not in the same timeline as the DCEU, which means Kartheiser may just be spared questions about Snyder cuts and timelines during press for the role.