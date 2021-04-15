Mads Mikkelsen, King of Franchises, Joins Indiana Jones 5

Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

Mads Mikkelsen is on quite the hot streak. The Danish actor will join the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, starring alongside Harrison Jones’s daredevil archaeologist and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s female lead, according to Deadline. This announcement adds to an already impressive list of fan-favorite franchises in which he’s secured roles, including the Marvel Cinematic Universe (as Kaecilius), Star Wars (as Galen Erso), James Bond (as Le Chiffre), and the Wizarding World (replacing Johnny Depp as Grindelwald). It’s still not clear what part Mikkelsen will have to play in the world of Indiana Jones, or where this new adventure will take place (though we know Shia LaBeouf won’t be showing up). The film is reportedly aiming to start production this summer, with new director James Mangold still meeting with talent for other yet-to-be-announced roles. Don’t worry, die-hard fans — Steven Spielberg is still co-producing and involved in the film, and John Williams is still coming back to compose the score. After a year’s delay, Indiana Jones 5 is now set to release on July 29, 2022. Maybe the Indiana Jones video game will finally be out by then.