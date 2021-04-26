Master of None Season 3 Trailer: That’s Black Amore

When the moon hits your eye like a Maxwell high note hits at a party, that’s amore. Season three of Master of None isn’t following co-creator Aziz Ansari’s Dev on another Italian misadventure. Instead, it centers on the love story between Lena Waithe’s Denise and Alicia, played by BAFTA winner Naomi Ackie. “Let’s say we’re at a party, Maxwell’s playing, you don’t know me, I don’t know you,” Denise proposes at the dinner table. “But I ask you out on a date. Would you say yes?” Flickering through their “moments in love,” the show will illustrate the ups and downs of marriage, struggles with personal growth and fertility, as well as “existential questions of love and living.” “Yeah,” Alicia responds instantly. “I said ‘Yes’ then, I say ‘Yes’ now.” Co-created by Ansari and Alan Yang, this iteration of the show is inspired by Lena Waithe’s Emmy Award-winning episode “Thanksgiving.” The series has been on hiatus for four years, since Ansari, who also directs season three, addressed sexual misconduct allegations. In the meantime, Waithe wrote and produced Queen & Slim, The Chi, and, most recently, Them. Master of None finally returns to Netflix on May 23.

