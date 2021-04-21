Master of None Season 3 Will Premiere on Netflix in May

Lena Waithe in Master of None. Photo: K.C. Bailey/Netflix

After a four-year-long hiatus, Master of None is returning to Netflix for its third season this May. Its premiere was announced along with other titles coming to the streamer next month. Created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, Master of None premiered in 2015 and had a second season in 2017. This season is expected to follow Lena Waithe’s character, Denise, who was the subject of the show’s Emmy-winning episode “Thanksgiving.” Ansari and Yang also won an Emmy for writing the first season. In 2018, during the show’s hiatus, Ansari was accused of pressuring an anonymous photographer into sex in a story published on the late babe.net. “It really hit me that I was violated,” she told the reporter at the time. “I felt really emotional all at once when we sat down there. That that whole experience was actually horrible.”

Here's just a taste of what's coming to Netflix (in The US) this May! pic.twitter.com/adTg3mwxEd — Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) April 21, 2021

Ansari left public life until 2019, when he did a stand-up tour and Netflix special, Right Now, where he addresses the allegations. Lena Waithe, in the meantime, has written and produced The Chi and Queen & Slim and, most recently, executive produced the Amazon Prime show Them, which Vulture critic Angelica Jade Bastién called “one of the most anti-Black pieces of pop culture” she’s seen in recent years. Master of None joins Netflix’s growing May 2021 lineup, alongside The Woman in the Window and The Kominsky Method season three.