Photo: Getty Images

If you’re going to be cursed, bewitched or otherwise spellbound by someone, and Idina Menzel is already in your cast, you’d be remiss not to go to Maya Rudolph for the role. According to Deadline, the Big Mouth star has joined Disenchanted, reportedly as a villain. The outlet also announced Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays have been cast in the sequel, “potentially portraying evil as well.”

The trio joins returning stars Menzel, Amy Adams, James Marsden, and Patrick Dempsey in the Disney+ follow-up to the 2007 musical rom-com, along with composer Alan Menken; Enchanted received three Best Original Song nominations for “Happy Working Song,” “So Close,” and “That’s How You Know.” Adam Shankman will direct and Barry Sonnenfeld produce, with filming set to kick off “later this spring.”

As you might recall, the first film ended with Marsden’s Prince Edward and Menzel’s Nancy Tremaine falling in love and returning to the fairytale kingdom of Andalasia, while Adams’ Giselle and Dempsey’s Robert happily made a life together in New York. Based on Disenchanted’s logline, however, “ten years after her Happily Ever After, Giselle questions her happiness, inadvertently turning the lives of those in the real world and Andalasia upside down in the process.” No word as to whether Enchanted’s Big Bad, played by Susan Sarandon, might be making an appearance too, but no Disney villain has let a little thing like falling off a skyscraper and exploding into glitter stop her before.