Megan Thee Stallion Lives Her Hustlers Fantasy in ‘Movie’ Video With Lil Durk

Some of us still can’t shake the line, “Bougie, he say, ‘The way that thing move, it’s a movie,’” since Megan Thee Stallion first rapped it a year ago on the “Savage” remix. But that’s not stopping Megan, who just released a new song, “Movie,” alongside fellow chart-running rapper Lil Durk. “Eat my coochie / Let’s make a movie,” Megan raps, living her Hustlers fantasy in the strip club–themed video. (Hustlers: a movie!) It is Megan’s first proper single since her debut album, Good News, came out in November, although she has guested on songs for Ariana Grande and Maroon 5, contributed a track to the Coming 2 America soundtrack, and even won some Grammys in the meantime.

Along with Megan’s effortless pole-dancing and ass-shaking, “Movie” gives us infinitely more unforgettable lyrics, among them: “This expensive, don’t be touchin’ on what you ain’t payin’ for,” “And I don’t kiss you ‘cause I know you eatin’ ass,” and Durk’s shining moment, “This strip club got the best chicken wings, give me six.” Megan even seems to reference Jaida Pinkett Smith and August Alsina’s “entanglement,” rapping, “Me and a broke n- - - - ain’t gettin’ entangled.” No, the only tangling happening here is our limbs as we try (and fail) to recreate Megan’s moves.