Photo: Joe Pugliese/CBS

Your Real Housewives of Montecito dreams just aren’t going to happen, okay? Give it a rest. Months after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry secured an extremely expensive development deal with Netflix, the couple announced today that their first project will be a documentary series about Harry’s patronage, the Invictus Games. Titled Heart of Invictus, the multi-episode series will revolve around the “extraordinary competitors” (who are either wounded, injured, or sick members of the armed forces) as they train for the event, and “along the way reveal powerful stories of resilience and hope.” It will also follow the organizers as they prepare for the Games, which, like the Olympics, was postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Since the very first Invictus Games back in 2014, we knew that each competitor would contribute in their own exceptional way to a mosaic of resilience, determination, and resolve,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “This series will give communities around the world a window into the moving and uplifting stories of these competitors on their path to the Netherlands next year.” Heart of Invictus will be produced under the couple’s Archewell Productions empire, which now includes podcasts but not Oprah. Yet.