First of all, what the hell is a Spectrum Original Series? Honestly, I can’t help you much there except to say that the Mad About You revival was one and I didn’t watch it because I don’t have Spectrum. But most important, what the hell is going on in the above trailer? Well, it seems that Audra McDonald of The Good Fight and six Tony Awards is playing a New York doctor who is doing telemedicine during the COVID-19 pandemic, up until it’s revealed that COVID has mutated into a more dangerous virus that creates zombies. Meanwhile, Orange Is the New Black’s Taylor Schilling is a dominatrix and the whole zombie plague thing is messing with her vocation. If it’s any help to make sense of this clearly very absurd show, The Bite was created by Robert and Michelle King of The Good Wife, The Good Fight, the similarly strange BrainDead, and the spooky Evil, and I guess it’s just nice they had some pandemic fun. The Bite premieres May 21 wherever you watch Spectrum Originals (literally only through Spectrum).

