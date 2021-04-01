Michelle Visage’s Return to Music Said Gay Rights

Photo: YouTube

A wise drag queen named Peppermint once stated that “not since Destiny’s Child has a Michelle become so famous for riding somebody else’s coattails.” But that was four years ago, in 2017, during a Drag Race roast of legendary judge Michelle Visage. And this is now. The former member of the band Seduction and infamous hater of the color green has finally made her musical comeback — for the first time in three decades — with a feature on “Heartbreak in This City,” by Britpop phenomenon Steps. The music video for the single has a glam but dramatic Visage at the head of a techno-gay information system ready to fix your broken heart (or make you gayer). Visage’s shining moment comes in the form of a verse on the song’s bridge: “So tell me it’s yes or no, oh baby / Show me the way to know, oh darling / Say you’ll be mine and I’ll be satisfied / I’m still in love tonight, we’re running out of time.” Aided with a splash of basic choreography and a high Cruella de Vil pony, this just may be the queen of fancy eyewear’s gayest collab yet.