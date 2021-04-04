Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images for NCAA

Last night, it was her house, it was her rules at Indianapolis’s Lucas Oil Stadium between Saturday’s NCAA men’s Final Four games, and Miley Cyrus waved her banner all over the place with a concert of Queen covers and her own classics. The singer performed her set after the Baylor Bears won over the Houston Cougars, and on Monday evening Baylor will square off against the Gonzaga Bulldogs to see who will take home this year’s national championship.

Hopefully if you’re a frontline worker who missed out on Miley’s “TikTok Tailgate” ahead of Super Bowl LV, which featured the singer performing for a crowd of 7,500 before the big game, you landed one of the limited, socially distanced spots in last night’s audience. If not, you can still enjoy Miley’s rock-heavy set below, which kicks off with Queen’s “We Will Rock You” and “Don’t Stop Me Now” and concludes with her own “Wrecking Ball” and “American Woman” by the Guess Who.