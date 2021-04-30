Miley Cyrus Sings ‘Without You’ With The Kid Laroi for New Remix

“I’m scared to be alone!” the Kid Laroi declares on his sad-boi anthem “Without You,” and now he’s not, thanks to a new remix with Miley Cyrus. The pop star’s raspy vocals fit right in with the song’s rock edge — dare we say, she might as well just cover the whole thing? The video finds the two standing on trucks, sitting in front of gigantic mushrooms, and enjoying some pizza by a fire, all with each other as well. “Without You” has become a crossover hit for 17-year-old Australian Laroi, who released it as a single last December after including it on the “Savage” deluxe of his debut mixtape F*ck Love in November. He’s previously worked with everyone from the late Juice WRLD to NBA YoungBoy to Justin Bieber.

Related