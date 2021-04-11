Youn Yuh-jung Thanks British Snobs for Liking Her Minari Performance

Here it is, the best awards acceptance speech of 2021. On the second night of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards (BAFTAs if you’re nasty), Korean actress Youn Yuh-jung won the Supporting Actress award for her role as Soonja in Minari. Accepting the award remotely, the 73-year-old actress gave her condolences about the Duke of Edinburgh before continuing, “Thank you so much for this award. Every award is meaningful, but this one, especially [to be] recognized by British people, known as very snobbish people, and they approve me as a good actor. So I’m very, very privileged and happy.” Calling Brits out as “very snobbish people” during a BAFTA acceptance speech, to their faces, and making the whole room laugh and be totally charmed by it? Youn is a legend. Just look at the joy on presenter David Oyelowo’s face as he bowls over with laughter at her little bit of observational comedy. We hope she wins the Oscar, partially because she gives an incredible performance in Minari but mostly so she can roast us next.

