Visit Texas With Miranda Lambert & Co. in Marfa Tapes Film

Jon Randall, Miranda Lambert, and Jack Ingram. Photo: CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images

The Marfa Tapes, the upcoming album by country superstar Miranda Lambert, singer-songwriter Jack Ingram, and writer-producer Jon Randall, is an album with a setting. Not just in the lyrical references — lead single “In His Arms” name-checks cities across Texas; a later single is called “Am I Right or Amarillo” — but in the single-take recordings, where you can hear the whistling wind and buzzing highways of West Texas. And Lambert, Ingram, and Randall will take the rest of us with them back down to Texas in a new documentary film, released the day after the album on May 8. The full-length movie will include performances of songs from the album, interviews with the musicians, and other footage from the five-day recording of the album last November. The film premieres on Lambert’s Facebook on May 8 at 7 p.m. ET; according to a press release, it will only be available for 24 hours.

The news comes a day after Lambert, Ingram, and Randall released another single from the project: the sharp-tongued “Geraldene,” in which Lambert taps into a gnarly growl and drops the fabulous line, “You’re too late, baby, I’m the only bitch in the band.” It follows previously released songs “Anchor,” “Am I Right or Amarillo,” and “In His Arms,” along with a new acoustic version of “Tin Man,” a song the trio initially wrote for Lambert’s 2016 album The Weight of These Wings. The album, out May 7, will also feature an acoustic take of “Tequila Does,” first released on Lambert’s 2019 album Wildcard. Lambert, Ingram, and Randall debuted “Geraldene” yesterday on The Ellen Show; they also performed “In His Arms” on April 11’s Academy of Country Music Awards.