Mossimo Giannulli Was Released From Prison Early

Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin’s husband and the father of Olivia Jade, was released from prison early, on Friday, April 2, to serve the rest of his five-month sentence under home confinement. The Associated Press reported that Giannulli will be “under the supervision of a Bureau of Prisons facility in Long Beach,” which supervises halfway houses as well as home confinement. In May of 2020, both Giannulli and Loughlin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, after paying $500,000 to get their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as members of the crew team, as part of the larger Operation Varsity Blues college-admissions scandal. Giannulli entered federal prison near Santa Barbara, California, on November 19, and is set for an April 17 release date from home confinement. According to In Touch, which first broke the story of Giannulli’s release, he filed an emergency motion in January to serve the rest of his sentence at home, after being placed in solitary confinement despite testing negative for COVID-19 multiple times. That’s a far cry from his wife’s Pilates-based correctional program. Anyway, happy to report that America’s … sweethearts? … are reunited once more.