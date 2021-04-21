A Jim Henson Biopic Is in the Works at Disney

Photo: Benno Friedmanetty Images/Getty Images/The LIFE Images Collection via G

C is for cookie, but also for cryfest. Deadline broke the news that The Giver writer Michael Mitnik has been tapped by Disney and The Henson company to pen a biopic about too-good-for-this-sinful-earth Muppet creator Jim Henson. According to Deadline, the movie will focus “Henson’s journey to convince broadcasters that The Muppets was a great idea and how he worked to get the characters on air where they became a comedy staple.” Henson’s daughter, Lisa Henson, will produce.

Jim Henson began creating Muppets in the 50’s—first as characters in commercials, but eventually in their own specials and a syndicated variety show. The Muppets went from hawking coffee, to teaching children on Sesame Street, and even briefly appeared in their own sketch series on Saturday Night Live. Eventually, Henson convinced Lord Lew Grade to make a show with the Muppets in London. That period in Henson’s life was already sort of depicted in The Muppet Movie. After success with The Muppet Show, Henson moved on to various TV and movie efforts with varying levels of success. He died in 1990 at the age of 53.

This isn’t the first Henson biopic to make the rounds. A script written by Christopher Weekes topped the Black List in 2009, and was bought by The Henson Company. Disney has owned the rights to the Muppets since 2004, and most recently gave them a Disney+ series, Muppets Now. If you’ve ever wanted to see a turkey be horny for celebrity chef, Roy Choi, please watch Muppets Now.