The MyPillow Guy Is Coming to Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Jimmy Kimmel has been avidly following MyPillow creator Mike Lindell’s descent into madness. The latest manifestation of which was a 48-hour livestream launch for his “free speech network,” Frank. The clips are pure insanity, moreso than a 48-hour livestream merits. On Wednesday night, Kimmel’s video team pulled a supercut of Lindell trying to pronounce the name “Ursula” for a full minute. At one point he called her “Zillow,” which, let’s be honest, will become a popular baby name once millennials decide it’s financially safe to have kids.

But that’s not all! On Tuesday night, Kimmel offered to have Mike Lindell on his show. He had some conditions, however: he wanted it to be in-person, and on a bed surrounded by MyPillows. Well it would appear Lindell agreed to the terms, because he is booked for the April 28 show. Kimmel noted that the avowed conspiracist seemed weirdly eager to hoof it to Hollywood, saying “For a guy who’s convinced that this town is full of celebrity baby cannibals, seems to have no reservations about coming out whatsoever.”