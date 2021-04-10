Photo: Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Maybe take a brief break from staring at the blank page before you, open up that dirty window, and feel the TikTok algorithm on your exhausted occipital lobe. Natasha Bedingfield’s Grammy-nominated 2004 hit single “Unwritten” is just the latest song embraced by the app. More specifically, a remix of “Unwritten” has been rewarded with a viral pants (nearly) off dance-off, and yes, Natasha Bedingfield has seen, and loved, the moves.

Not only has the singer watched her song’s TikTok revival, she’s added her own version of the dance to the trend, video of which PopCrave tweeted on Friday. “Here it goes,” Bedingfield captioned the clip, according to ET Canada. “Love love loving this dance you did.” As a wise woman once said, release your inhibitions.

Natasha Bedingfield reacts to viral TikToks using her 2004 classic "Unwritten." https://t.co/3SqiTHUxAP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 9, 2021