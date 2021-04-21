Netflix Renews Floor Is Lava for a Second Season

Photo: Jonathan Moore/NASCAR via Getty Images

Rest easy, world: Netflix has ensured that the floor will, once again, be lava. Variety reported the renewal of Floor Is Lava for a second season. For the uninitiated, Floor Is Lava is a high-stakes game show version of the classic children’s game of the same name. Produced by American Ninja Warrior’s A. Smith & Co and Haymaker Media, the show is a blend of Wipeout and Legends of the Hidden Temple. Floor is Lava is hosted by Top Gear’s Rutledge Wood. Teams have to solve puzzles and get from one side of a room to the other, using objects to stay off the floor—which we cannot stress enough—is lava. And if you fall in? You are dead. Your team will mourn your loss, but they soldier on. And within the fiction of the episode, you are all melted up like a G.I. Joe in a microwave.

According to Netflix, Floor Is Lava pulled 37 million Netflix member households during its first 4 weeks on the service. It joins the emerging list of unscripted hits for the streamer, including The Circle and Nailed It! According to Deadline, the show kept its renewal under wraps by casting for season 2 under the production name Get Across The Room. If the puzzles in season 2 are as easy to solve as that fake production title, we’re in trouble. Maybe the creative team can take some of Vulture’s constructive criticism to heart.