A Hype House Reality Show Is Coming to Netflix

This is the Hype House you’ve heard so much about. Photo: CARLOS GONZALEZ/NETFLIX

You hype for this? A reality series following the Hype House, the conglomerate of famous TikTokers founded by Chase Hudson (@lilhuddy) and former Team 10 member Thomas Petrou, has landed at Netflix. Yeah, that Netflix. Per a release, the series will feature members of the clout house such as Kouvr Annon (@k0uvr), Sienna Mae Gomez (@siennamae), Larri Merritt (@larrayeeee), Alex Warren (@alexwaarren), and Jack Wright (@jack.wright). Together, they have over 124 million followers on TikTok. Beauty YouTuber Nikita Dragun, unofficial-official member of the Hype House, will also feature in the series. It takes fans inside their shared Los Angeles mansion and showcases their daily lives, presumably, and what they don’t already show across TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, and regular Hollywood Fix appearances. Episodes will center on everything from creating content to house drama to initiating new members while diving into the influencers’ backstories.

The Hype House makes the move from 60-second vertical videos along with several of its top performers. Charli D’Amelio, the app’s most popular user, is starring in a Hulu reality show with her family. Meanwhile, Addison Rae will be leading the upcoming Netflix remake, She’s All That. Just when you thought you lacked all shame, a new guilty pleasure emerges. The Real Housemates of Yollywood (our title, not theirs) is coming soon.