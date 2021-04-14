Never Have I Ever Returns in July and Gets Right Down to the Love Triangle

What’s a girl to do? Photo: ISABELLA B. VOSMIKOVA/NETFLIX

Read this in John McEnroe’s voice: Never Have I Ever will be returning for its second season in July, with things picking back up with high-schooler Devi (played by Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) as she decides what she should do about her pesky love-triangle problem. (And as the first-look photo above suggests, the criteria is, like, way serious.) Netflix also announced that Common will be joining the teen rom-dramedy as a “suave and debonair” dermatologist who crosses paths with Devi and her family with his “high-end practice and celebrity clients.” Team Ben Gross to the left; team Paxton Hall-Yoshida to the right. Dear gods, please let her choose the right guy!